Man nabbed in Hiroshima may be radical leftist on wanted list 45 years over policeman’s killing

A man arrested last week in Osaka for alleged obstruction of public duty is likely an ultra-leftist terrorist who has been on a wanted list for 45 years, investigative sources said Tuesday.

Masaaki Osaka, 67, is suspected of being involved in a violent student demonstration in Shibuya, Tokyo, in 1971, over the return of Okinawa to Japan from the United States. Osaka was a key member of the Japan Revolutionary Communist League, National Committee, known commonly as Chukaku-ha, formed in 1957.

Osaka had been at large since being placed on the wanted list in 1972. If his identity is confirmed through a DNA test, he will be moved to the Metropolitan Police Department and arrested on suspicion of murder, investigative sources said.

According to the sources, the Osaka Prefectural Police raided a property linked to the much-weakened group in Hiroshima Prefecture on Thursday and arrested a man. He has remained silent, but police suspect it is Osaka from his appearance.

Osaka is suspected of having participated in a violent protest in Shibuya on Nov. 14, 1971, and, with other Chukaku-ha members, killing a police officer who had been dispatched from the Niigata Prefectural Police with a Molotov cocktail.

Prior to the revisions to the criminal procedures law in 2010, the statute of limitations on murder was 15 years. But the statute had not run out for Osaka because an accomplice in the 1971 Shibuya incident, Yukio Okumiyama, had his court case suspended due to mental illness. Okumiyama died in a hospital in February this year.

Since the statue of limitations was eliminated for murder in 2010, Osaka remains prosecutable.