15-year-old arrested over forcing classmate to eat insect, dog feces

A 15-year-old high school student in Tokyo has been arrested on suspicion of forcing a classmate to eat a grasshopper and dog feces, police said Tuesday.

The Metropolitan Police Department said the suspect admitted to the alleged bullying, which took place last fall when they were third-year students at a junior high school in Nerima, western Tokyo.

The victim put a grasshopper into his own mouth after being ordered to do so at a railway station on Sept. 9 and was forced to eat dog feces at his home in September or October, according to the police.

“I knew he was scared of me so I made him do anything I wanted him to do,” the suspect was quoted by a police officer as saying.

The police said there are witnesses who have also seen the victim eat an earthworm and gecko on the suspect’s order.

It is the third arrest of the suspect in as many months. The police arrested him in March for physically assaulting the same victim and another junior high school classmate, and again in April for allegedly forcing the two boys to eat a dead cicada and jump into a pond at a Tokyo park.