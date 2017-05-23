French fare feast; beer brewed for altitude; surfing the sky

French fare feast

Air France’s business class customers can enjoy Michelin-starred chef Michel Roth’s signature dishes on long-haul flights from Paris through June.

Each month, the menu will be renewed with two new dishes. In May, customers can choose either chicken with rare peppers and citrus honey, caramelized pineapple and mango and vegetable sticks, or pollack with mussel juice and lemon zest with a side of mixed green vegetables. The following month, the dishes will be swapped for veal shank with verbena and colored vegetable fricassee; and pan-fried shrimp with tarragon-flavored lobster sauce, served with red rice, spinach shoots and oyster mushrooms.

As ambassador of fine French dining in the sky, Air France has been working with renowned chefs since 2009 to develop its menus on departures from Paris in its business and La Premiere cabins.

Beer brewed for altitude

Cathay Pacific has extended its Betsy Beer promotion on more international routes. The high-quality craft beer, specifically brewed to be enjoyed at altitude, was first introduced on flights between Hong Kong and the U.K. in March, while services to Australia followed in April.

The inclusion of dragon eye fruit is a unique characteristic of the beverage. This flavor is enhanced further with honey sourced from the New Territories, giving the beer floral notes, while the use of Fuggle hops lend it a pleasingly earthy and full-bodied flavor.

After receiving positive reviews from passengers, the airline announced that it will serve Betsy Beer to first and business-class passengers on all flights between Hong Kong and Europe (except the U.K.) through June; on services to and from Canada and the U.S. during July and August; on flights to and from Japan between September and October; and on services to and from New Zealand and Tel Aviv through November and December.

Surfing the sky

Lufthansa and Austrian Airlines have collaborated to provide unlimited surfing and streaming on their aircrafts. Internet access will also be offered on Eurowings flights soon.

Nineteen Lufthansa A320 family fleet aircraft, as well as 31 Austrian Airlines and 29 Eurowings aircraft, have been fitted with the necessary technology for this service, with more to be added moving forward. The internet access works over Wifi using passengers’ mobile devices. Offers range from messaging services to surfing the net and video streaming, with three service packages available: FlyNet Message, FlyNet Surf and FlyNet Stream.

Currently, passengers can either pay via credit card or with payment services such as PayPal, and payments via air miles or roaming partners will also be available soon.