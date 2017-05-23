Stocks dragged down on yen’s rise

Stocks turned lower Tuesday, dragged down by the yen’s ascent against the dollar.

The Nikkei 225 shed 65.00 points, or 0.33 percent, to finish at 19,613.28. On Monday, the key market gauge gained 87.52 points.

The Topix, which covers all first-section issues, closed 2.43 points, or 0.16 percent, lower at 1,565.22 after rising 7.92 points Monday.

Selling outpaced buying after the dollar fell below ¥111 briefly in the morning following news of a suspected terror attack at a concert in Manchester, England, on Monday.

After showing small ups and downs in trading amid a lack of major trading incentives, stocks came under renewed downward pressure toward the closing as the yen rose again.

The alleged terror attack in the U.K. “didn’t have a huge impact on the market,” Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities said, while noting the yen’s strengthening battered investor sentiment.

The TSE’s downside was solid thanks to an advance in U.S. equities on Monday, brokers said.

“Domestic demand-oriented names and undervalued stocks attracted purchases,” said Mitsuo Shimizu, equity strategist at Japan Asia Securities.

Rising issues outnumbered falling ones 978 to 904 on the TSE’s first section, while 134 issues were unchanged.

Volume rose to 1.543 billion shares from Monday’s 1.467 billion shares.

Insurer Sompo Holdings met with selling to lock in profits after its recent surge, brokers said.

Japan Airlines and rival ANA Holdings were downbeat due to higher crude oil prices.

Also on the minus side were semiconductor-related Sumco and mobile game site operator DeNA.

By contrast, Fujikura jumped 7.97 percent after Nomura Securities raised its target price for the nonferrous metal firm.

Other major winners included beverage makers Morinaga Milk and Yakult Honsha.