Dollar weakens to around ¥111.20

The dollar weakened in Tokyo trading Tuesday amid sluggish Japanese stocks, a suspected terror attack in Britain and news reports about U.S. President Donald Trump’s Russia-related allegations.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥111.20-20, down from ¥111.29-30 at the same time Monday. The euro climbed to $1.1252-1254, up from $1.1171-1171, and to ¥125.12-15, up from ¥124.34-34.

The dollar slipped below ¥111 in early trading, as risk-averse sentiment grew on news of the explosion in Manchester and the reports that Trump has urged top intelligence officials to deny links with Russia, market sources said.

The greenback drew buybacks toward noon thanks partly by a rebound in U.S. long-term interest rates, but briefly fell back below ¥111 again in the afternoon as Japanese stocks accelerated their downswing, according to market sources.

The U.S. currency recouped some of the losses in late trading, supported partly by a rise in U.S. long-term interest rates and firmer European equities, but its topside was limited.

In addition to the reports on Trump’s Russia-linked allegations, the explosion in Manchester led to safe-haven yen buying, an official at a major Japanese bank said.