China’s imports from North Korea sink below $100 million in April as coal ban bites

China’s total imports of North Korean goods in April fell below $100 million to a multiyear low, accelerating a months-long decline after China halted coal shipments from its isolated neighbor, data showed on Tuesday.

The world’s second-largest economy bought goods worth $99.3 million in April from North Korea, the lowest monthly tally since at least June 2014. That compares with $114.6 million in March and $167.7 million a year earlier.

The value of imports has fallen month-on-month since December, General Administration of Customs data showed.

China’s exports to North Korea eased to $288.2 million in April, down 12 percent from March. Exports for the first four months of the year were up 32 percent at $1 billion.

Analysts and traders expect data due out later on Tuesday to show China did not take any North Korean coal in April for a second straight month, after Beijing’s ban of such imports following repeated missile tests by Pyongyang.

China imported 1.53 million tons of coal worth $72.3 million from North Korea in April 2016.