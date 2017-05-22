At odds with Trump, envoy Haley vows more aid for Syrians during visit to Jordan refugee camp
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks to journalists during a visit to the Zaatari Refugee Camp, Jordan, Sunday. | RAAD ADAYLEH, POOL / VIA AP

ZAATARI REFUGEE CAMP, JORDAN – America’s ambassador to the United Nations is getting a firsthand look at the refugee crisis spilling over from Syria’s civil war.

Nikki Haley visited a refugee camp in Jordan on Sunday. She says the Trump administration wants to step up help for the millions of people displaced.

Yet Haley’s message is at odds with President Donald Trump’s “America First” agenda, his planned budget cuts and his hard-line position on admitting refugees.

Haley toured the Zaatari Refugee Camp and inspected a convoy of humanitarian aid set to cross the border into Syria. She also got a rare look at a high-risk operation to airdrop supplies into besieged territory surrounded by the Islamic State group.

It’s her first trip abroad as U.N. ambassador.

