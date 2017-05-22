Saudi, UAE pledge $100 million to Ivanka Trump womens’ fund
Ivanka Trump stands in for her father, U.S. President Donald Trump, by speaking in his place at a social media conference called Tweeps in Riyadh on Sunday. | REUTERS

AFP-JIJI

RIYADH – Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have pledged $100 million to a women’s business fund supported by Ivanka Trump, who Monday wound up a visit to Riyadh.

World Bank president Jim Yong Kim announced the donation from both oil-rich Gulf states on Sunday during a meeting between the daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump and a group of Saudi women, a member of the U.S. delegation said.

The idea of a fund providing microfinancing to women in underdeveloped countries was floated by President Trump’s daughter and German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a conference in Berlin last month.

Kim said the donation, along with other pledges from the United States and other countries, will allow the World Bank to announce the creation of a $1 billion fund for women’s empowerment during the G-20 summit in July.

“This is really a stunning achievement. I’ve never seen anything come together so quickly,” he said, according to the source.

President Trump flew to Israel on Monday after a two-day stay in Saudi Arabia, which he chose for his first foreign trip since taking office in January.

