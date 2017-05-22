Group looks to make Hyogo beach accessible to people in wheelchairs

A volunteer group is applying the principles of universal design to a beach in Hyogo Prefecture so people with disabilities can better enjoy the popular location.

The group is led by two wheelchair users — Shunsuke Kido, a 31-year-old event producer in Kobe, and Shinya Furunaka, 37, a company employee in Suita, Osaka Prefecture.

Kido’s lower body is paralyzed from a spinal injury suffered in a traffic accident in 2015 when he was working in Tokyo.

Furunaka suffered a cervical spine injury in a river accident in 2003 but continues serving as a life saver as a member of the Kobe Life Saving Club.

Kido and Furunaka examined Suma Beach in Kobe in December together with owners of summer beach houses, lifeguards and other people and found that Furunaka was unable to climb a slope at the beach in his wheelchair.

“It appeared to be fine, but the finding means assistance would be needed,” Kido said.

His wheelchair got stuck in the beach sand and he could not move.

The purpose of the tour was to check whether wheelchair users could reach the edge of the surf.

They also checked bathrooms and parking areas.

At the beach they found problems from the perspective of universal design — the concept of making buildings, products and environments accessible to all people, including the elderly and people with disabilities.

Kido had spent half a year for his physical rehabilitation in Australia. At a beach there he was able to get near the water in his wheelchair thanks to plastic mats laid on the beach.

“I was overwhelmed by the sense of achievement and freedom beyond expression,” he said.

He hopes to get such mats placed on a Japanese beach.

After returning to Japan, Kido talked to friends about his plan to make a Japanese beach accessible, selecting Suma Beach, with which he was already familiar.

Supporters soon came forward. Furunaka and other members of his life-saving club joined them as they were also planning to make the beach accessible to wheelchair users.

According to Kido, wheelchair users and their families would say things like “I’ve never thought of visiting a beach” or “I wanted to visit but couldn’t before.”

He said he hopes to “increase options” for enjoyment by making it easier for them to visit the seaside.

The team’s tour of Suma Beach found many problems, but also clues for improvement.

They are now making preparations to buy plastic mats from abroad to put on the beach so that wheelchairs can move on them, with capital to be raised by crowdfunding.

Members likewise plan to address other problems such as uneven roads near Suma Beach and the absence of an elevator at the exit of a nearby railway station.

They also envision listening not only to wheelchair users but people with other disabilities.

The group’s goal is to create “a beach where everyone can be together and enjoy themselves whether they have disabilities or not,” Kido and Furunaka said in a statement.

Elsewhere in Japan, Wakasa Wada Beach in Fukui Prefecture and Oarai Sun Beach in Ibaraki Prefecture have introduced accessibility programs that include such features as providing wheelchairs specially designed for beach use or placing plywood on the sand.