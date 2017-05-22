Six Japanese being held in China over ‘illegal activities’

Chinese authorities have put six Japanese men into detention since March, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga confirmed Monday amid growing speculation they were being held for espionage.

“We were notified by China that three Japanese men each, six in total, had been detained in March by the Chinese authorities in Shandong Province and Hainan Province,” Suga said at a regular press briefing in Tokyo.

Both of the provinces have big Chinese military bases.

“We are providing them appropriate support through our diplomatic establishments abroad in light of protecting Japanese nationals,” Suga added.

China’s Foreign Ministry confirmed the matter Monday, saying the six were being held on suspicion of “illegal activities.”

Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a regular news briefing that Japanese consular authorities had been informed of the investigation.

“According to what I understand, the relevant Chinese department is, in accordance with the law, investigating six Japanese citizens on suspicion of engaging in illegal activities in China,” Hua said. She declined further comment.

A source familiar with the matter said the three men detained on the southern island province of Hainan are in their 20s to 50s and are suspected of being a threat to national security. The trio entered the province in late March for work related to hot springs development.

Since 2015, Chinese authorities have detained at least five Japanese on suspicion of engaging in spying. The courts have already begun hearings into separate cases involving four of the detainees. Under Chinese law, the maximum penalty for spying is death.

China has been stepping up surveillance on foreign organizations and individuals in the name of national security since President Xi Jinping came to power more than four years ago.

A number of other foreign nationals have been held in China, particularly after strict counterespionage and national security laws took effect in 2014 and 2015, respectively.

In line with this trend, the Beijing Municipal Government introduced a new regulation last month to provide cash rewards of up to about $70,000 to residents who provide helpful information on suspected spies.

Under Xi’s presidency, China has also tightened control over lawyers, journalists and civil groups while passing laws designed to fend off what the Communist Party sees as internal and external threats.

In a related development, The New York Times reported Sunday that Beijing had systematically dismantled CIA spying efforts in China beginning in 2010, killing or jailing more than a dozen covert sources, in a deep setback to U.S. intelligence there.

The Times, quoting 10 current and former American officials who spoke on condition of anonymity, described the intelligence breach as one of the worst in decades.