Princess Mako, parents create stir with museum visit in Ueno

Princess Mako, the first grandchild of Emperor Akihito, was congratulated by bystanders about her impending engagement to a former university classmate as she visited a Tokyo museum Monday to perform her first official duty since the news broke last week.

The 25-year-old princess, accompanied by her parents, Prince Akishino and Princess Kiko, arrived at the National Museum of Nature and Science in Ueno by car, bowing lightly to dozens of people who were awaiting their arrival.

“They’re such a nice-looking couple and I’d like to see them together soon,” a 48-year-old housewife from Koto Ward said excitedly after watching the Imperial trio enter the museum.

Princess Mako’s fiance-to-be is Kei Komuro, who was studying at International Christian University in western Tokyo and was in the same graduating class as the princess, according to the Imperial Household Agency. They met about five years ago through a mutual friend and Komuro proposed about a year later, according to a source close to the matter.

“It’s truly a happy event. The news of her marrying a university classmate made me feel close to an Imperial family that usually seems very distant from us,” said Shoichi Kato, 56, of Mie Prefecture.

But Kato, who was visiting the Ueno district for sightseeing, said he was also concerned about the shrinking size of the Imperial family. Princess Mako’s expected marriage is set to reduce the family to 18 members, including the Emperor, because Komuro is a commoner.

The law governing the Imperial family stipulates that female members lose their Imperial status after marrying someone outside the family.

“The number of people who can carry out official Imperial duties will decrease more and more. I wonder if there can be a system where princesses can stay within the Imperial family,” he said.

Komuro is a paralegal in Tokyo and also attends graduate school at Hitotsubashi University.

During their visit, the Imperial trio took in “Treasures of the Natural World, Best of London’s Natural History Museum,” an exhibit featuring about 370 animal, plant, fossil, rock and mineral specimens from the British museum, including skeletal preparations of the extinct Moa, a giant flightless bird.

Princess Mako majored in art and cultural property studies at ICU and obtained a curator license. She earned her master’s in art museum and gallery studies at the University of Leicester in England in 2016. She works as an affiliate researcher at the University Museum of the University of Tokyo.