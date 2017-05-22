Man held for random knife, bat attacks that injured five in Chiba

A 34-year-old man was arrested Sunday for allegedly injuring five men with a cooking knife and a baseball bat during apparently random assaults in Matsudo, Chiba Prefecture.

The suspect was identified as Norio Shibata, who reportedly lives in the city. He was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, police said.

Around 11:20 a.m. Sunday, police received an emergency call about random attacks at a park in the Tokiwadaira district.

According to police and witnesses, Shibata first slashed the back of a man in his 70s with the knife. After the victim managed to disarm him, Shibata moved on to a nearby baseball diamond and reportedly started clubbing another four men with a bat.

The men, who were between 40 and 60 years of age, were taken to a hospital and one remains in serious condition, local firefighters said.

Police are investigating whether the suspect has been involved in other assaults.