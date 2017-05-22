Several held over 2016 Fukuoka gold bar theft

Several people were arrested Monday over the ¥600 million ($5.4 million) gold bar heist last July that was perpetrated by men disguised as police officers on a street in Fukuoka, investigative sources said Monday.

The stolen gold was actually worth more than ¥700 million, they said.

According to the sources, a couple of men were approached by fake police officers in early July while transporting the bars in attache cases to a cash-for-gold store near JR Hakata Station. The bars weighed more than 100 kg.

The fake cops are suspected of taking the cases to a car and leaving after pretending to take them to a police department.

Earlier this year, police raided places associated with a man running jewelry shops on suspicion he aided the suspects to get cash for the gold bars.