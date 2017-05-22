Washington Post: Trump budget to include cuts to Medicaid, other help for low-income citizens

U.S. President Donald Trump’s budget proposal, set to be unveiled on Tuesday, will include cuts to Medicaid and propose changes to other assistance programs for low-income citizens, the Washington Post reported on Sunday.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump’s proposal follows on a Republican health care bill that passed the U.S. House of Representatives in early May that seeks to overhaul the national health care system and cut more than $800 billion over the next 10 years from Medicaid, the government health insurance program for the poor and disabled.

The health care bill faces a difficult time in the Senate, where Democrats and some Republicans worry about its impact on costs for low-income Americans, among other issues.

The report said the White House will also give individual U.S. states more autonomy over a variety of anti-poverty poverty programs including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), the largest U.S. anti-hunger program which was formerly called the food stamp program.

More than 44 million Americans received benefits from the SNAP program in February according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.