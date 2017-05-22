Stocks rise thanks to strong Friday on Wall Street

Stocks gained ground Monday following Wall Street’s advance Friday.

The Nikkei 225 average climbed 87.52 points, or 0.45 percent, to finish at 19,678.28. On Friday, the key market gauge gained 36.90 points.

The Topix, which covers all first-section issues, ended 7.92 points, or 0.51 percent, higher at 1,567.65 after rising 4.72 points Friday.

Stocks got off to a firmer start with investors taking heart from the rise in U.S. equities. The Nikkei gained over 130 points just after the opening bell.

After the initial buying ran its course, however, the market’s topside grew somewhat heavy amid a dearth of major buying incentives, brokers said.

“Selling to lock in profits weighed on the market after the Nikkei average retook the 19,700 line during the morning session,” said Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist in Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Co.’s economic research department.

Ichikawa said, however, a halt to the yen’s strengthening against the dollar helped buttress the market.

Without concerns over U.S. President Donald Trump’s ability to implement his pledged policies that intensified following a spate of media reports about his shady relations with Russia, “the Nikkei average could have reached 20,000,” a major securities firm official said.

On North Korea’s firing of a ballistic missile on Sunday, the official said its effects on the Tokyo market were limited as market players “have become used to” such a provocative action.

Rising issues outnumbered falling ones 1,354 to 531 on the TSE’s first section, while 131 issues were unchanged.

Volume plunged to 1.467 billion shares from 1.908 billion Friday.

Machinery makers Komatsu, Hitachi Construction Machinery and Sumitomo Heavy Industries attracted purchases after U.S. giant Caterpillar advanced in New York on Friday.

Auto parts maker Takata went limit-up for the second consecutive session, after four automakers announced Thursday they have reached settlements in a group lawsuit in the United States over the recall of defective Takata air bags, brokers said.

Other major winners included mobile phone carrier SoftBank Group, smartphone game developer KLab and insurer Sompo Holdings.

By contrast, semiconductor equipment maker Tokyo Electron slid on profit-taking following the recent surge.

Also on the minus side were electronics and machinery giant Toshiba and shipping firm Nippon Yusen.