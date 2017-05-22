Dollar falls to around ¥111.30

The dollar fell to around ¥111.30 in Tokyo late Monday amid a jittery mood ahead of the release of a U.S. budget proposal Tuesday.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥111.29-30, down from ¥111.46-46 at the same time Friday. The euro was at $1.1171-1171, up from $1.1138-1140, and at ¥124.34-34, up from ¥124.15-17.

Following a missile launch Sunday by North Korea, the dollar met with selling in early trading, briefly falling below ¥111.

The U.S. currency, however, reversed its course and advanced above ¥111.60 in midmorning trading thanks partly to buying from real demand-backed players, traders said.

But its topside grew heavy due to concerns about the course of U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration amid intensive media reports on his alleged shady links with Russia, the traders said.

In late trading, the dollar briefly retreated below ¥111.20, as U.S. long-term interest rates dropped in off-hours trading ahead of the release of Trump’s budget, according to the traders.

“There are few incentives to step up dollar buying,” a foreign exchange broker said. “The currency continues to face resistance around ¥111.60-70.”

Meanwhile, players “are getting used to” missile launches by North Korea, the broker also said, noting a waning impact of Pyongyang-related factors on the market.