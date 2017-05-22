Daiwa Securities not forming capital ties with banks, president says

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. has no plans to form a capital alliance with a major banking group, President and Chief Executive Officer Seiji Nakata, said in a recent interview.

No capital alliance will be formed with any banking group “at least while I’m president and CEO,” said Nakata, who assumed the posts on April 1.

“If our company comes under the umbrella of a bank holding company, we will be subject to restrictions in real estate and private equity operations that we are strengthening,” Nakata said. “We want business models that we can be free to operate.”

He pointed to increasing concern globally about conflicts of interest among financial groups. He said that in the United States, there is an emerging call for reviving the Glass-Steagall Act, which separated banking and securities operations before it was repealed in 1999.

“The flexibility and meaning of independent securities firms should be maintained,” Nakata said.

Daiwa left a partnership with Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. in 2009. Nakata played a central role in rebuilding the company’s corporate services division.

He also said Daiwa is considering introducing a new goods and services evaluation indicator that Apple Inc. and Google Inc. use, aiming to improve their quality.

The indicator gauges how much a Daiwa product or service is recommendable based on surveys with customers.

The company is considering introducing the indicator under its medium-term business plan from fiscal 2018, which begins next April, according to Nakata.