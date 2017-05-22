Chinese state-run newspaper applauds nation’s anti-espionage push after report CIA sources were killed

A controversial state-run Chinese newspaper praised the country’s anti-espionage activities in an editorial Monday, just a day after The New York Times reported that Beijing had allegedly killed or imprisoned more than a dozen CIA sources between 2010 and 2012.

The Times reported Sunday that Beijing had systematically dismantled CIA spying efforts in China in one of the worst intelligence breaches in decades.

The Global Times newspaper, known for its nationalist bent and scathing editorials, said that, if true, the effort by China was a “sweeping victory” for Beijing.

“If this article is telling the truth, we would like to applaud China’s anti-espionage activities,” the English-language editorial read. “Not only was the CIA’s spy network dismantled, but Washington had no idea what happened and which part of the spy network had gone wrong. It can be taken as a sweeping victory.”

The widely read paper, which is published by the official People’s Daily, does not represent official views, but is often used to gauge public sentiment and stoke nationalism.

While the editorial did applaud the apparently crippled CIA operations, it also said The Times article’s claim that one source was shot in a government courtyard in front of onlookers as a warning to others was “a purely fabricated story, most likely a piece of American-style imagination.”

China’s Foreign Ministry declined to comment on the specifics of the report, with a spokeswoman saying she did not know anything about it, according to an online transcript of a daily news conference Monday.

“China’s state security department investigates and handles, in accordance with the law, groups, people and activities that harm China’s national security interests and effectively performs its duties,” she said, without elaborating.

China has ramped-up its surveillance of foreign organizations and individuals in the name of national security since President Xi Jinping came to power more than four years ago, detaining a number of other foreign nationals — particularly after strict new counterespionage and national security laws took effect in 2014 and 2015.

On Monday, Japan confirmed that Chinese authorities had put six Japanese men into detention since March amid growing speculation they are being held for suspected espionage.