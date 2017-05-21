Nuclear accident at South Korean plant could leave western Japan massively contaminated: study

A nuclear accident at a power plant in the southern area of South Korea could cause more serious contamination to western Japan than on its home soil, a study by a South Korean scientist has shown.

If a cooling system fails at the spent fuel storage pools of the Kori power plant’s No. 3 reactor in Busan, a massive amount of radioactive cesium-137 would be released, potentially reaching western prefectures in Japan, according to a simulation by Jungmin Kang at the Natural Resources Defense Council, a U.S. think tank.

In the worst-case scenario, up to 67,000 sq. km of Japanese soil would be contaminated and 28.3 million people would be forced to evacuate their homes, the study showed, though the spread of contaminants would be dependent on the season.

As for South Korea, an accident at the plant could affect more than half of the country’s land, contaminating up to 54,000 sq. km, it said.

A total of 818 tons of spent nuclear fuel were stored in pools at the site as of the end of 2015, Kang said. He said an accident could be triggered not only by natural disasters but terrorism or a missile attack by North Korea.