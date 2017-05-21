Kishida hints at further sanctions against North Korea

The government is considering the possibility of imposing further sanctions on North Korea, which has been repeatedly conducting acts of provocation, Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida suggested Sunday.

“We need to consider what is the most effective action against North Korea, while keeping a close watch on moves by the reclusive country,” Kishida said in a television program, adding that the government is studying various options.

“If North Korea takes further provocative actions, it would be possible for the U.N. Security Council to adopt a new sanctions resolution against the country,” he said.

Kishida said that Tokyo for the time being will watch for responses by the international community, including the powerful U.N. organ, and continue assessing the impact of Japan’s own sanctions on Pyongyang.

Japan strengthened its measures against North Korea last December following a nuclear test Pyongyang carried out the previous September.

In its latest provocative action, North Korea fired what is believed to be a new type of medium-range ballistic missile on May 14.