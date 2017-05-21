Group of Seven leaders to vow to tighten noose on North Korea, sources say

Leaders of the Group of Seven major countries, in a joint statement to be adopted at their meeting later this month, are expected to state their intention to tighten sanctions on North Korea based on past U.N. Security Council resolutions, it was learned Sunday.

The leaders of the seven nations — Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States — will also stress their readiness to support global economic growth through trade expansion, government sources said.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will on Thursday leave for Taormina, Italy, where the G-7 summit will be held over two days starting Friday.

In Taormina, Abe may hold bilateral talks with U.S. President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron beforehand, the sources added.

In the joint statement, the G-7 leaders are expected to strongly condemn North Korea’s repeated nuclear and ballistic missile tests while also urging it to abandon the weapons programs, the sources said.

Noting that the North Korean threat has entered a new stage, the leaders will call on countries to fully implement the Security Council’s past sanctions resolutions, the sources added.

The leaders are also expected to repeat their opposition to unilateral actions that heighten tensions while voicing concern about the situations in the East and South China seas, where China has been expanding military activities, the sources said. They will request that man-made islets in the South China Sea not be used for military purposes, the sources said.

The G-7 leaders will ask former Group of Eight member Russia to use its clout to push Syrian President Bashar Assad to help end the civil war in his country, the sources said.

In the fight against terrorism, the leaders are likely to seek international cooperation in cutting off terrorist financing.

On the economic front, the wording on free trade in the joint statement is expected to be adjusted at the summit after discussions, the sources said. Concerns have lingered over a potential rise in protectionism across the globe spurred mainly by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, whose “America First” policy has rattled countries in favor of free trade.

At a meeting of finance ministers and central bank chiefs of the Group of 20 advanced and emerging economies in March, and a similar G-7 meeting earlier this month, Japan and European countries crossed swords with the U.S. over descriptions related to trade issues in their joint statements.

The statements adopted at the G-20 and G-7 meetings both made no reference to opposing protectionism, saying only, “We are working to strengthen the contribution of trade to our economies.”

Believing that an increase in economic gaps stemming from globalization will hamper growth, the G-7 leaders are expected to call for international cooperation in addressing the problem in their upcoming joint statement, the sources said.