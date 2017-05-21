Abe urges LDP lawmakers to come up with constitutional reform plan by end of year

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Sunday urged the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, which he leads, to present by the end of this year the party’s plan on amending the postwar Constitution.

“I want the LDP to discuss (the amendment) thoroughly, compile a plan within this year and present it to the public,” Abe said on a radio program.

“I’d like to know whether (the plan) will garner public support,” he said. This is the first time that the prime minister has publicly set out a time frame for the party to compile a plan on the first-ever amendment to the Constitution.

Abe, in a video message shown at a May 3 gathering of people supportive of constitutional reform, proposed mentioning the existence of the Self-Defense Forces in the war-renouncing Article 9 to provide them with greater legal backing and to seek the enforcement of a revised supreme law in 2020.

But the proposal has upset lawmakers who have been carefully proceeding with parliamentary discussions on a possible amendment of the Constitution, including some members of the LDP.

Even if the proposal is criticized, “I thought that I have to create momentum to encourage people to hold discussions,” Abe said on the radio program.

“My remarks prompted people to start thinking about it as a realistic issue,” he added.

On his proposal to mention the existence of the SDF in Article 9, Abe said the intention is to make the issue of the armed forces constitutionality indisputable.

“I want people to make a judgment,” he said.