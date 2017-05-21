Abe congratulates Iranian President Rouhani on re-election

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Saturday sent a congratulatory message to re-elected Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

Abe called on Rouhani to maintain his stance of cooperating with the international community, adding that Japan hopes the Iranian president will continue to play a constructive role for peace and prosperity in the Middle East.

Abe stressed that he is looking forward to working with Rouhani to further promote Japanese-Iranian relations.

Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida sent a similar message to the Iranian leader.

Rouhani, 68, who led the conclusion of a historic nuclear deal between Iran and six countries including the United States in 2015, scored a landslide victory in the Iranian presidential election on Friday. The result was announced by the Iranian Ministry of Interior on Saturday.