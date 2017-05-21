Nagano village revived as stargazing mecca

Alarmed by a steep decline in customers at its hot springs, tourism officials in the village of Achi, Nagano Prefecture, asked themselves what else they could offer and looked to the starry skies it had long taken for granted.

Launched in 2012, a stargazing tour in Achi, named in a government survey as Japan’s best place for stargazing, has caught on big.

Thanks to the tour, the village of 6,600 now attracts some 110,000 visitors between April and October, when the tour is available.

“Three, two, one…”

When the lights went out after the countdown, visitors gasped in amazement at the night sky overhead. The tour is conducted at the Heavens Sonohara ski resort, at an elevation of 1,400 meters.

“I was so impressed to see stars I can’t usually see,” said Asami Jinguji, 27, of Sagamihara, Kanagawa Prefecture. “I felt so close to the stars that I thought I’d left the Earth.”

In the tour, themed on a journey to outer space, staff dressed as astronauts take people up the mountain in a ski lift made to look like a spaceship. In a 30-minute program at the mountaintop, the constellations are explained with the use of a laser pointer.

The decision to play up the village’s starry skies came in autumn 2011, when Achi logged an over 20 percent drop in overnight guests at the Hirugami hot springs resort from its peak of 480,000 in 2005. The resort is the village’s mainstay attraction.

As residents discussed ways to lure visitors back, they came up with the idea of launching a tour based on the beauty of the village’s night sky, which residents “had long taken for granted and had been under their radar,” a tour organizer said.

A 2006 Environment Ministry survey certifying Achi as the most suitable place in Japan for stargazing also encouraged the idea.

Hitoshi Matsushita, a 39-year-old senior member of the Star Village Achi tourism promotion group, joined other stargazing tours and visited planetariums across the country in order to organize the tour in Achi.

“I remembered the views but not the detailed explanations of the stars,” said Matsushita. Upon returning home, he decided to design Achi’s tour as a form of stargazing entertainment.

In 2014, Achi was named by a private research institute as a community at risk of depopulation.

“If Achi becomes known across Japan for its night sky, the number of visitors to the village will increase and lead to revitalization,” Matsushita said. “I hope the tour triggers an interest in stars and visitors will come to the village again.”