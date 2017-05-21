Mercury tops 35 degrees in Gunma Prefecture city, almost 31 in central Tokyo

Temperatures surged across Japan on Sunday, hitting 35.3 degrees Celsius in Tatebayashi in Gunma Prefecture.

The reading in the city was marked shortly past 3 p.m., according to the Meteorological Agency. It is the first time this year that the temperature has reached 35 degrees or higher at any place in the country.

Also, it is the first time in three years that a reading of 35 degrees or higher has been recorded in May since the mercury hit 35.6 degrees in Hita, Oita Prefecture, on May 31, 2014.

On Sunday, more than 30 observation points registered the highest air temperature readings for May, mainly in southern parts of the Tohoku region, as well as the Kanto-Koshin region which straddles the eastern and central part of the country.

The agency issued a high temperature warning to Gunma and Fukushima prefectures and called on residents to take measures against heatstroke.

Temperatures hit 34.2 degrees in the city of Fukushima, 34.0 degrees in Kumagaya, Saitama Prefecture, 33.8 degrees in Sano, in Tochigi Prefecture, and 33.7 degrees in Ueda in Nagano Prefecture.

The mercury reached 30.9 degrees in central Tokyo’s Kitanomaru Park, topping 30 degrees for the first time this year.

Among major cities, Nagoya and Kyoto saw readings of 31.3 degrees and 32.2 degrees, respectively.

By 5 p.m., 187 of the 929 observation points across the country had seen temperatures rise to 30 degrees or higher.