Man arrested after launching random knife and bat attacks in Chiba Prefecture

Police on Sunday arrested a 34-year-old man for allegedly injuring five men with a cooking knife and baseball bat in apparent random assaults in Matsudo, Chiba Prefecture.

The suspect was identified as Norio Shibata, who reportedly lives in the city. He was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, police said.

Around 11:20 a.m. Sunday, police received an emergency phone call reporting random attacks at a park in the city’s Tokiwadaira district.

According to police and witnesses, Shibata first slashed the back of a man in his 70s with the knife. After the victim managed to take the knife away from Shibata, he moved to a nearby baseball ground and reportedly started hitting another four men, aged in their 40s to 60s, one after another.

The victims were transported to hospital. One of them is in serious condition, according to local firefighters.

Police are investigating the arrested man’s possible involvement in attacks on other victims.