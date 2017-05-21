Led by Japan, Pacific Rim nations agree to pursue revival of TPP

Trade ministers from Japan and 10 other signatories to the Trans-Pacific Partnership agreement agreed Sunday to try to resuscitate the free trade pact, which was thrown into doubt after U.S. President Donald Trump pulled Washington out of it earlier this year.

The decision keeps the TPP alive but falls short of a wholehearted commitment to forge ahead immediately.

The move came on the sidelines of a meeting of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) countries that has highlighted the turmoil in global trade negotiations since Trump ended the old trade order in the name of protecting American jobs.

The 12-nation TPP promised to cover 40 percent of the global economy before Trump abruptly abandoned it in January as part of a campaign pledge to save jobs he says have been sucked up overseas.

But some of the remaining members of the pact are desperate to keep the deal alive, believing it will lock in free trade as well as boost labor rights and environmental protections.

Japan has been at the forefront of efforts to get the remaining 11 TPP countries to pursue the agreement, which members also see as a way to contain an increasingly dominant China, which is not in it.

“Eleven countries have shown a lot of unity and a desire to move through some of the equations that will be required to look to put the agreement into force,” New Zealand Trade Minister Todd McClay said in Hanoi.

One of the biggest challenges is keeping Vietnam and Malaysia on board, which signed up for the TPP deal and promised to make major reforms largely to get better U.S. market access. They now want to renegotiate some points.

Officials from TPP countries will meet again in Japan in July and bring proposals in November, McClay said.

Economic revitalization minister Nobuteru Ishihara represented Japan at the latest TPP ministerial meeting, the first of its kind since a March gathering in Chile.

“The unity among the 11 countries has been maintained,” Ishihara told reporters after the meeting.

Aiming to lead the discussions, Japan held bilateral talks with some of the remaining countries in the Vietnamese capital.

A statement from the group said their work will address “concern about protectionism” and maintaining open markets.

Fears of protectionism have grown under the Trump presidency, and the gathering in Hanoi has done nothing to quell them.

New U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer has held one-on-one meetings with key partners, reflecting Trump’s emphasis on bilateral trade deals that he argues will give America a better deal.

Trade representatives agreed to help the United States rejoin the trade deal at any time, highlighting lingering hopes of a U-turn in U.S. policy.

“We very much expect the full participation of all countries that negotiated TPP from the start, and we will consider a mechanism to ensure (that),” Vietnam Trade Minister Tran Tuan Anh, who co-chaired the meeting, said.

Still, Lighthizer said Sunday that Washington will not return to the trade deal.

He said the United States favors bilateral over multilateral trade deals and he expects a series of agreements in the region.

“The United States pulled out of the TPP and it’s not going to change that decision. That does not mean we will not engage in this region,” Lighthizer told a news conference in Hanoi.

“The president made a decision, that I certainly agree with, that bilateral negotiations are better for the United States than multilateral negotiations.”

Asked why the United States was against using language opposing protectionism, he said it favored free trade, but would defend against unfair trade.

China, putting itself forward as a global free trade champion in light of the U.S. shift, is pushing a free trade agreement to encompass the vast majority of Asian economies. The Asia trade deal it favors is called the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership.

That trade deal covers only Asian countries, not the United States. It is not as exhaustive as the TPP deal and doesn’t have its strong protections for intellectual property or for labor rights and the environment.

It is believed the TPP pact, even with the U.S., will still be able to counter Beijing’s growing regional economic clout.

Reviving the TPP, even without the heft of the world’s biggest economy, would provide ballast against China, said analyst Alex Capri .

“The Chinese would not be particularly pleased to see the TPP go ahead, even without the United States,” said Capri, a senior fellow and professor at the National University of Singapore.

He did not rule out the eventual return of the United States to the TPP, noting that Trump has “flip-flopped” on other campaign positions in a headline-grabbing first few months in office.

In another sign of the changed environment, officials said the United States was at odds with other APEC members over the contents of a statement due to follow the meeting Sunday.

A copy of edits to the draft statement seen by Reuters showed that the U.S. wanted to remove a reference to “reaffirm our commitment to achieving free and open trade” and another to the benefits of globalization.

It wanted to add that free trade and investment could only be achieved through the removal of barriers and other measures that distort trade as well as to add in the word “fair” in references to trade.

The wrangling is similar to what has been seen at gatherings of Group of 20 and Group of Seven financial leaders, where statements were toned down to fit with the new U.S. agenda.

The TPP grouping includes Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Brunei, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, Canada, Mexico, Chile and Peru.