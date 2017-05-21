70% hand over personal data in Fukuoka e-receipt trial, pleasing government officials

In a surprise, nearly 70 percent of shoppers in a Fukuoka town agreed to provide their names, addresses, purchase histories and other personal information for the government’s first experiment with electronic receipts, it has been learned.

The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, which conducted the trial in March, said the rate was unexpectedly high, although it believes that was partly because they were offered rewards for their participation and also knew it was a state-run trial, informed sources said.

The ministry is conducting a detailed analysis of the data.

About 600 people participated in the smartphone-based e-receipt trial at a discount store in the town of Shingu, Fukuoka Prefecture. They were given 500 to 1,000 shopping points in exchange for their personal data, with each point worth ¥1.

Based on the findings, the ministry plans to work out an e-receipt system that consumers can use without fear. It is believed many people will be hesitant to give away their personal information because of fears the data could be leaked, abused or mined in the so-called big data age.

E-receipts are expected to make it easier for consumers to manage their records via dedicated smartphone apps, while helping makers and retailers get a more profitable grasp of consumption trends.