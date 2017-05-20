Lego replica of Diet unveiled to mark Upper House’s 70th anniversary

A miniature replica of the Diet made from Lego blocks has been put on public display to mark the 70th anniversary of the House of Councilors.

The replica, 1/70 the size of the real building — is around 3 meters wide and 0.8 meter high, and was made by professional Lego builder Yoshihiro Osawa using around 30,000 pieces of the Danish toymaker’s plastic building blocks.

The replica will be on show through Sunday in the front yard of the Diet’s upper chamber.

“It has been built in great detail, with pillars and windows also visible. It was interesting to be able to compare its size with the real Diet” building, said 10-year-old Koshi Kayukawa of Suginami Ward, who came to view the creation with his father.