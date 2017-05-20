North Korea vows to bolster nuclear program amid growing U.S. pressure

U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis warned Friday that a military solution to the standoff with North Korea would be “tragic on an unbelievable scale,” while the North vowed to rapidly strengthen its nuclear-strike capability as long as it faces a “hostile” U.S. policy.

North Korea tested a longer-range missile last weekend, which experts say was a significant advance for a weapons program that aims at having a nuclear-tipped missile that can strike America. The test triggered a new U.S.-backed push for a fresh round of U.N. sanctions against the North.

At the United Nations, North Korean Deputy Ambassador Kim In Ryong was defiant. He said North Korea will never abandon its “nuclear deterrence for self-defense and pre-emptive strike capability” even if the U.S. ratchets up sanctions and pressure “to the utmost.”

Speaking to reporters, Kim hailed the test launch and said that if the Trump administration wants peace on the divided Korean Peninsula, it should replace the armistice that ended the 1950-53 Korean War with a peace accord and halt its anti-North Korea policy.

At the Pentagon, Mattis said the missile test shows North Korea is not heeding cautions from the international community. However, he stressed the need for a peaceful resolution by working through the U.N. with countries including China, the North’s traditional ally and benefactor.

“If this goes to a military solution it is going to be tragic on an unbelievable scale, and so our effort is to work with the U.N., work with China, work with Japan, work with South Korea to try to find a way out of this situation,” Mattis told a news conference.

He said North Korea “probably learned a lot” from last weekend’s test. He said the missile went very high and came down, but he would not characterize it as demonstrating the controlled re-entry of a missile.

However, NBC news, citing two U.S. defense officials, reported Friday that the re-entry vehicle had re-entered the atmosphere as planned.

The re-entry was controlled and the vehicle did not burn up, NBC said, quoting the officials. They said the launch May 14 represented an advance for the North Korean missile program.

Re-entry technology is essential toward that end, to protect the warhead from extremely high temperatures or vibration during the re-entry process. The North also probably has a way to go before it can miniaturize a nuclear warhead to mount on such a missile.

All 15 members of the U.N. Security Council, the world organization’s most powerful body, this week called the launch a violation of existing sanctions and vowed to take new measures, including additional sanctions.

Before an emergency meeting of the council Tuesday, U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley declared: “You either support North Korea or you don’t, but you have to choose. You have to pick a side.”

Haley also raised concerns about an application by North Korea to patent a process to produce sodium cyanide, which can be used to make the nerve agent Tabun and is also used in the extraction of gold.

“The thought of placing cyanide in the hands of the North Koreans, considering their record on human rights, political prisoners, and assassinations is not only dangerous but defies common sense,” Haley said in a statement.

North Korea submitted the patent application to a U.N. agency, the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), for processing. The agency does not grant patents.

U.N. sanctions monitors said they are investigating the case for any violations. Under U.N. sanctions, states are banned from supplying North Korea with sodium cyanide and Pyongyang has to abandon all chemical and biological weapons and programs.

WIPO said in a statement that it has strict procedures to ensure full compliance with U.N. sanctions regimes. It noted that “patent applications are not covered by the provisions of U.N. Security Council resolutions.”

Haley said: “We urge all U.N. agencies to be transparent and apply the utmost scrutiny when dealing with these types of requests from North Korea and other rogue nations.”