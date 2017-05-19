Trump welcomes Colombia’s president to White House, seeks pressure on Caracas
Juan Manuel Santos, Colombia's president, speaks as U.S. President Donald Trump listens during a news conference with in the East Room of the White House in Washington on Thursday. As Colombia's five-decade conflict with Marxist rebels winds down, Santos is battling to keep Washington's interest in the country that receives the greatest amount of U.S. aid in the Americas. | BLOOMBERG

/

Trump welcomes Colombia’s president to White House, seeks pressure on Caracas

AP

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump has welcomed the president of Colombia to the White House for their first official meeting.

President Juan Manuel Santos is seeking Trump’s support for a peace accord Colombia signed last year with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC. The rebel group agreed to turn over 30 percent of its arsenal of assault rifles, machine guns and explosives.

During Thursday’s meeting, Trump will likely seek Colombia’s help pressuring Nicolas Maduro, president of neighboring Venezuela, which is being roiled by almost daily protests that have shaken Maduro’s grip on power.

The Trump administration has warned it might impose more sanctions on Venezuelan officials.

Trump may also seek Colombia’s help stemming the flow of drugs into the U.S. from Latin America.

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Juan Manuel Santos, Colombia's president, speaks as U.S. President Donald Trump listens during a news conference with in the East Room of the White House in Washington on Thursday. As Colombia's five-decade conflict with Marxist rebels winds down, Santos is battling to keep Washington's interest in the country that receives the greatest amount of U.S. aid in the Americas. | BLOOMBERG

, , , ,