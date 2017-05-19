Government calls for tougher crackdown on porn video coercion

The government decided Friday to crack down harder on coercing young women to have sex in pornographic videos by deploying specialists in prefectural police departments across the country.

In a set of measures, the government is also calling on authorities to strengthen support and consultation services for victims of sexual exploitation.

It urges municipal governments to establish ordinances banning so-called JK businesses, which offer services performed by joshi kosei (female high school students). While not explicitly advertised, sexual services are effectively provided as off-menu options in many of these cases.

“I urge (authorities) to tackle the issue with the strong resolve not to create more victims,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said at a meeting of the government panel involved.

The specialists will be tasked with tightening crackdowns on scouts who force women to perform in porn videos, as well as educating people that sexual exploitation, including that involving the JK business, is “violence against women.”

In April, police took action against 23 people involved in scouting for women to coerce into doing porn videos, as well as six business managers and customers in five cases related to the JK business.