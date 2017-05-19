Minamisoma starts remote medical care services using tablets

The Minamisoma Municipal Government in Fukushima Prefecture said Thursday it has started remote medical care services at a city hospital using tablet computers.

The hospital is located in the city’s Odaka district, where an evacuation instruction issued following the March 2011 triple meltdown at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.’s Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant was lifted in July last year.

A majority of the residents who returned to their homes in the district are older people.

Against this background, the city decided to provide home medical care services for those who find it difficult to go to the hospital.

Tokyo-based medical information service provider Medley Inc. and major mobile phone carrier KDDI Corp. offered their support to launch the services.

Patients can receive checks and advice by doctors through a tablet computer brought to their homes by a nurse. They also can pay for the services, including fees for prescribed drugs to be sent later by mail, with the tablets.