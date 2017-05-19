Ruling bloc pushes conspiracy bill through Lower House panel

The ruling bloc on Friday pushed through a Lower House committee a controversial bill to punish the planning of serious crimes amid strong protests from opposition parties.

The Liberal Democratic Party and its junior partner Komeito aim to get the conspiracy bill through a House of Representatives plenary session Tuesday so it can be sent to the Upper House the following day and enacted into law during the current Diet session through June 18, the parties’ officials said.

The committee vote on the bill came after a failed motion of no-confidence in Justice Minister Katsutoshi Kaneda submitted by opposition parties the previous day.

The ruling coalition is also considering extending the parliamentary session given the tight schedule as a result of delayed deliberations.

The bill to amend the law on organized crime is seen by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s government as a necessary measure to protect the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics from possible terrorist attack.

But opponents say it could lead to excessive state surveillance and abuses of civil rights. Three similar bills failed to clear the Diet due to such concerns.

Those earlier bills proposed the introduction of a conspiracy charge, but the new one reworded it as “preparations for terrorism or similar acts.”

While the scrapped bills were aimed at covering broader “groups,” the latest one stipulates the legislation applies to “organized criminal groups.”

The proposed charge would apply to groups of two or more people found to have planned one of 227 listed offenses, with at least one of them having made specific preparations such as checking out a location or procuring supplies or funds.

Abe’s government also says such legislation is a prerequisite for ratifying the U.N. Convention against Transnational Organized Crime, which Japan signed in 2000.

Earlier this week, the main opposition Democratic Party and three smaller parties submitted a no-confidence motion against Kaneda, who is in charge of Diet deliberation on the bill, saying he had not given a sufficient explanation of the legislation. The motion was voted down Thursday by the ruling parties in the chamber.