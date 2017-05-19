Cabinet approves bill to allow Japan’s first abdication of emperor in 200 years

The Cabinet on Friday approved a bill to allow Emperor Akihito to hand over the Chrysanthemum Throne to Crown Prince Naruhito in what would be Japan’s first abdication in roughly 200 years.

The government envisions December 2018, when the Emperor turns 85 years old, as the possible timing for his abdication, and that the nation’s “gengo” era name, which remains in use for the length of an emperor’s reign, will likely change at the start of 2019, sources have said.

The bill was specifically designed for the current emperor, so as to prevent other monarchs from easily following suit. Securing a stable succession amid a declining number of Imperial family members, highlighted by recent news of Princess Mako’s impending engagement to a commoner, remains a challenge.

Princess Mako, the first grandchild of 83-year-old Emperor Akihito and the elder daughter of Prince Akishino, is expected to become a commoner after her marriage in accordance with the Imperial law.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s government launched the preparations of a legal revision to enable the Emperor to retire following his unusual televised address to the public last August signaling his desire to step down due to his advanced age and weakening health.

Currently, only posthumous succession is allowed as the Imperial House Law, which stipulates Imperial matters, lacks a provision regarding an abdication by a reigning emperor.

The bill is set to be submitted to the Diet later in the day, with the government expecting its enactment by the end of the current Diet session in mid-June.

Princess Mako’s expected marriage is set to reduce the number of Imperial family members, including the Emperor, to 18. Currently, there are only four heirs to the throne and Prince Hisahito, 10, Princess Mako’s younger brother, is the only male member of his generation.

The enactment of the bill will make Emperor Akihito the first emperor to abdicate since Emperor Kokaku, who relinquished the throne in 1817. Historically, abdication of Japanese emperors was common, with about half of the 125 emperors having abdicated.