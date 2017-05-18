Three found dead in apparent family suicide in Osaka

Three people were found dead Wednesday evening in a private residence in Hirakata, Osaka Prefecture, in a suspected family suicide, police said.

The bodies of Kenji Hayashida, a 60-year-old office worker, his 55-year-old wife and their 25-year-old third son were found by the couple’s eldest son, the police said.

The three were found dead, lying in a closed room where charcoal had apparently been burned. The house entrance was locked and the window of the room was sealed with packing tape, they said.

The eldest son, who is in his 30s and lives outside Hirakata, was quoted as saying he visited the house after hearing one of his family members express a desire to die.