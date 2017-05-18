Most South Koreans unable to accept ‘comfort women’ accord: envoy

An overwhelming majority of South Koreans are emotionally unable to accept their country’s agreement with Japan to resolve the “comfort women” issue, South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s special envoy to Japan said Wednesday.

The envoy, National Assembly member Moon Hee-sang, made the remark during a meeting with Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo, according to Moon, who spoke to reporters after the meeting.

In December 2015, the two countries agreed to “finally and irreversibly” resolve the issue of Korean comfort women who were forced to serve as prostitutes at brothels for the Japanese military in wartime.

Moon did not call for a review or renegotiation of the agreement. Instead, he proposed fresh bilateral efforts to overcome the issue wisely, based on the statements in the 1990s by then-Prime Minister Tomiichi Murayama and then-Chief Cabinet Secretary Yohei Kono.

In 1993, Kono acknowledged the now-defunct Japanese military’s involvement in the management of the brothels, while Murayama in 1995 apologized for the damage and suffering his country caused to other parts of Asia in wartime.

Kishida and Moon agreed that Japan and South Korea will improve their bilateral ties in a future-oriented manner. Also confirmed was cooperation to counter North Korea’s nuclear arms and missile threats.

Japan “wants to coordinate closely with the new South Korean administration to tackle a variety of issues and establish a future-oriented relationship,” Kishida told Moon.

Ahead of the meeting, Moon met with Liberal Democratic Party Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai at the ruling party’s headquarters in Tokyo.

During the session, Moon showed hopes of realizing a meeting between Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and the new South Korean president on the sidelines of a summit of the Group of 20 advanced and emerging economies in Germany in July.

Moon also met with Fukushiro Nukaga, head of a nonpartisan group of Japanese lawmakers for friendship between the two countries.

Nukaga emphasized the significance of bilateral cooperation on North Korea issues. He conveyed to Moon a message from Abe that calls for holding a three-way summit also including China at an early stage.

Moon is scheduled to meet with Abe on Thursday to deliver a personal letter from the new South Korean president.