Ruling bloc ranks weigh 40-day Diet extension to pass conspiracy bill

Ruling bloc lawmakers increasingly see the need to extend the current session of the Diet for some 40 days to ensure early passage of a contentious bill to criminalize conspiracies, sources said Wednesday.

Speculation about such a major extension grew due to a delay in voting on the bill in the House of Representatives, the sources said.

At present, the session is set to end on June 18. An extension of around 40 days would move back its conclusion to late July, beyond the July 2 Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly election.

Many lawmakers think it necessary to secure time for discussions in the House of Councllors on the bill to criminalize acts of preparations to commit terror attacks and other crimes, the sources said.

At a meeting on Wednesday, Toshihiro Nikai, secretary-general of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, and his counterpart at Komeito, the LDP’s coalition partner, Yoshihisa Inoue, confirmed that the bill should be enacted during the ongoing session.