Abe, Moon to resume ‘shuttle diplomacy,’ South Korean envoy says

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and a special envoy of new South Korean President Moon Jae-in agreed Thursday to resume the “shuttle diplomacy” initiative, the envoy said.

Abe and Moon Hee-sang, a heavyweight in South Korea’s ruling Democratic Party, also agreed to build a forward-looking bilateral relationship, with Abe noting that Tokyo and Seoul are each other’s “most important neighbors, sharing strategic interests” during a meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office in Tokyo.

The shuttle diplomacy initiative, in which the leaders visit each other’s countries roughly every year, was suspended in December 2011 under the administration of then-President Lee Myung-bak.

The envoy handed over a letter from President Moon saying that he hopes to meet Abe in person soon and restart their frequent visits. Their first face-to-face talk could emerge in July on the sidelines of a summit of Group of 20 major economies in Germany.

On North Korea, which held its latest ballistic missile test in the Sea of Japan over the weekend, Abe said that Japan, South Korea and the United States should increase pressure on the reclusive country.

The envoy said at the outset of the meeting, a portion of which was open to the media, that the two countries “have in common a practical interest to deal with the North Korean nuclear issue.”

Abe and the lawmaker also took up the ground-breaking 2015 bilateral agreement on the Korean “comfort women,” which was intended to resolve the long-standing dispute over Korean women forced to work in Japan’s wartime military brothels “finally and irreversibly.”

Abe said the accord, which was not unanimous backed by the surviving comfort women, should be “properly managed,” according to Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga.

In accordance with the terms, Tokyo disbursed ¥1 billion ($8.9 million) last year to a South Korean fund to provide support for the survivors and their families.

President Moon, who took office last week, repeatedly vowed during his election campaign to renegotiate the agreement, which was reached under his predecessor’s administration and drew criticism that it does not reflect the women’s wishes.

Abe also referred to a protest lodged Wednesday by Tokyo with Seoul after a South Korean research vessel was spotted operating in Japan’s exclusive economic zone west of the Korean-held Takeshima islets without Tokyo’s consent, according to a Japanese government source.

The pair of rocky islets, known as Dokdo by South Korea, is controlled by Seoul but claimed by Tokyo.

In a separate meeting with Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday, Moon said an overwhelming majority of South Koreans are emotionally unable to accept the comfort women accord.

But he did not call for reviewing or renegotiating the agreement. Instead, he proposed fresh bilateral efforts to overcome the issue, based on the statements in the 1990s made by then-Prime Minister Tomiichi Murayama and Chief Cabinet Secretary Yohei Kono.

In 1993, Kono acknowledged the now-defunct Imperial Japanese military’s involvement in the management of the brothels, while Murayama in 1995 gave what is considered Japan’s clearest apology yet for the damage and suffering Japan caused in Asia during the war.

Kishida and the envoy agreed that Japan and South Korea will work to improve bilateral ties. They also spoke about cooperation to counter North Korea’s nuclear arms and missile threats.

Japan “wants to coordinate closely with the new South Korean administration to tackle a variety of issues and establish a future-oriented relationship,” Kishida told Moon.