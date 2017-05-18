Kabuki actor Nakamura Shido has lung cancer, to take hiatus from stage

Kabuki actor Nakamura Shido has been diagnosed with early-stage lung cancer and will take a break from performances to undergo treatment, theater operator Shochiku Co. said Thursday.

The 44-year-old actor, also popular for his TV and film appearances, was scheduled for kabuki performances next month and in July. He was diagnosed with lung adenocarcinoma during a regular health checkup.

In a handwritten statement released to the media, Nakamura said he was told by doctors he “will be able to recover” if he “immediately undergoes surgery.”

“I would like to overcome the illness and definitely (return) in better shape, and work more than ever to deliver good stage performances,” he said.

Nakamura was once married to popular actress Yuko Takeuchi. He remarried in 2015.