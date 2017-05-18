Details of Tokyo 2020 Olympics mascot design competition to be released Monday

Details of the public design competition for the official mascot of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will be unveiled Monday, games’ organizers said Wednesday.

According to the organizing committee, the competition will be whittled down to three or four finalists by the end of the year. In 2018, the winner will be chosen by public vote — including one from each classroom at every elementary school nationwide, of which there are more than 20,000.

Both the International Olympic Committee and the International Paralympic Committee have reviewed and approved the competition details, organizers said.