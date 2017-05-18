High school student held after bringing body of dead newborn to police station

A 16-year-old high school student from Nagoya was arrested Thursday for allegedly leaving the body of her newborn child unattended at home around May 10, police said.

The suspect, whose name has not been disclosed because she is a minor, turned herself in the previous day with a bag containing her daughter’s body wrapped in a towel with the umbilical cord still attached, the police said.

After showing up at Midori Police Station around 7:10 p.m. Wednesday in her school uniform, the second-year high school student initially told officers she “might have gotten pregnant,” the police said.

The teenager, however, later burst into tears and told them what happened.

“I gave birth to a child at home and have since left the body in my room. I came here as I could not bear it anymore,” she was quoted as saying.