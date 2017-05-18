U.S. energy chief Perry likely to visit Japan in June

U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry may visit Japan in early June to have talks with Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Hiroshige Seko, sources said.

Their talks are expected to cover the situation of struggling electronics and machinery maker Toshiba, including the reconstruction of its troubled U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse Electric, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in March, the sources said.

The Japan visit will be the first for Perry as U.S. energy secretary. Seko and Perry will have their second meeting, having met in Washington in March.

The sources said Perry is also considering visiting Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.’s Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power station, which was heavily damaged in the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.