Kid shows world experts how even toys can be ‘weaponized’ via the internet

An 11-year-old “cyberninja” stunned an audience of security experts Tuesday by hacking into their Bluetooth devices to manipulate a teddy bear and show how interconnected smart toys “can be weaponized.”

Wunderkind Reuben Paul may be still only in sixth grade at his school in Austin, Texas, but he and his teddy bear, Bob, wowed hundreds at a timely online security conference in The Netherlands.

“From airplanes to automobiles, from smart phones to smart homes, anything or any toy” can be part of the internet of things (IOT), he said, pacing the huge stage at the World Forum in The Hague. “From terminators to teddy bears, anything or any toy can be weaponized.”

To demonstrate, he deployed his cuddly bear, which connects to the cloud via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth smart technology to receive and transmit messages.

Plugging into his laptop a Raspberry Pi — a simple computer the size of a credit card — Reuben scanned the hall for available Bluetooth devices. To everyone’s amazement, including his own, he downloaded dozens of numbers — including some of top officials.

Then, using a computer language program called Python, he used one of the numbers to hack into his bear, turning on one of its lights and recording a message from the audience.

“Most internet-connected things have a Bluetooth functionality. … I basically showed how I could connect to it and send commands to it, by recording audio and playing the light,” he said in an interview later.

“IOT home appliances, things that can be used in our everyday lives — our cars, lights, refrigerators — everything like this that is connected can be used and weaponized to spy on us or harm us.”

They can be used to steal private information such as passwords, as remote surveillance to spy on kids or to use GPS capability to find out where a person is.

More chillingly, a toy could say, “Meet me at this location and I will pick you up,” Reuben said.

His father, information technology expert Mano Paul, told how Reuben had revealed his early IT skills at the age of 6, correcting him during a business call.

Using a simple explanation from his father on how one smartphone game worked, he then figured out it used the same kind of algorithm as the popular game Angry Birds.

“He has always surprised us. Every moment when we teach him something, he’s usually the one who ends up teaching us,” Mano Paul said.

But Paul said he had been “shocked” by the vulnerability of toys after Reuben first hacked a toy car before moving onto more complicated things: “It means that my kids are playing with time bombs that, over time, somebody who is bad or malicious can exploit.”

Now the family has helped Reuben, who is also the youngest American to have become a Shaolin kung fu black belt, to set up his CyberShaolin nonprofit organization.

Its aim is “to inform kids and adults about the dangers of cyberinsecurity,” Reuben said, adding that he also wants to press home the message that manufacturers, security researchers and the government have to work together.

Reuben also has ambitious plans for the future, aiming to study cybersecurity at either CalTech or MIT and then use his skills for good.

Failing that, maybe he could become an Olympian in gymnastics — a sport he excels in.