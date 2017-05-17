Giant farms linked to Russia’s political elite fuel fears for smallholders

Giant Russian farms with ties to the political elite have taken control of vast swaths of land to fill gaps on supermarket shelves left by bans on Western imports, according to business consultants and charities.

Russia’s five largest landowners together now control an area the size of Belgium after expanding rapidly to increase domestic production of foods whose import is banned, including beef and chicken, according to Moscow-based consultant BEFL.

Russia’s agriculture sector has boomed since 2015, when President Vladimir Putin banned many imports from the European Union and other states in retaliation against sanctions imposed against Russia after the Ukraine crisis of 2014.

But many small farmers have been cut out as agribusiness giants have grown to dominate entire regions, said corruption watchdog Transparency International.

Ilya Shumanov, deputy director at Transparency International, said local governments in some of the most productive farm regions have forced small farmers to turn land over to corporations through such moves as hiking tax rates.

He said three of the five biggest landowners named in the BEFL report have links to high-profile political figures.

These include Agriculture Minister Alexander Tkachev, whose family controls Agrocomplex Tkachev, which has acquired more than 180,000 hectares (445,000 acres) of land in the past year to become the country’s fourth-largest landowner, said BEFL.

These agribusinesses “are trying to buy lots of land and, for the most part, are linked with politically exposed persons,” Shumanov said. “I think it’s very easy to use government connections to put some pressure on a small and medium-sized business to motivate them to sell to these big companies.”

Tkachev was appointed agriculture minister in April 2015, saying he saw no conflict of interest between his government post and his family’s ownership of Agrocomplex, according to an interview with the Russian financial daily RBC.

He once headed the state-run Viselkovsky Interfarm Combined Feed Plant. After the Soviet Union collapsed in 1990, he led its privatization to create Agrocomplex in 1993.

The company, Firma Agrokompleks Im.N.I.Tkacheva AO — which includes the name of Tkachev’s father, Nikolai Ivanovich — now controls 640,000 hectares of land, triple its 2014 holding.

Inessa Valueva, BEFL project manager, said Russia’s farming giants are scouring the country to accumulate more land as Putin has encouraged the country to expand domestic production. “Every crisis, as you know, is an opportunity. … The government is all for the development of agriculture; everybody is talking about developing internal production,” Valueva said.

Shumanov said it is impossible to tell who is profiting from the expansion of these agribusiness corporations, as many have obscure, complex business structures.

Tim Hanstad, co-founder of the land rights advocacy group Landesa, said this trend dates back to the fall of communism, when many agribusinesses gained huge areas of land due to failed programs intended to give farmers a share of collective farms.

Hanstad, who consulted on Russia’s land reforms in the early 1990s, said issuing shares to farmers of newly privatized farms that they could trade for plots of land was rarely achieved because farm directors blocked such moves.

“They played the game, in a way, so that they essentially accumulated the shares of the members of their collectives, and in that way amassed huge amounts of land in the control of the corporations they controlled,” he said.