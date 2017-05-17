Over 20 immigration detainees wage hunger strike at Nagoya facility

Over 20 foreigners being detained at an immigration facility in Nagoya have launched a hunger strike, protesting long detention periods and their conditions, their supporters said Tuesday, as more than 20 foreign detainees continued their hunger strike at an immigration facility in Tokyo.

At the Nagoya facility, male detainees from countries including Iran, Turkey and Vietnam have been refusing to eat since Monday, according to their supporters.

The detainees in Nagoya, including a man who has been at the facility for about 11 months, are seeking early provisional release, better treatment and the improvement of medical services.

A 31-year-old Iranian man, who has been detained for around six months, told a Kyodo News reporter at the facility on Tuesday that he will continue the hunger strike until death if necessary as nothing has changed despite repeated pleas.

An official of the Nagoya regional immigration bureau said it is “confirming” the situation.

Around 150 people are currently being detained at the facility, according to the regional immigration bureau, including some whose criminal convictions have already been finalized.

At the Tokyo immigration facility, Chinese, Myanmar and other foreign nationals have been refusing meals since last Tuesday, demanding an improvement in their detention conditions.

The hunger strikes follow the death in March of a Vietnamese man in his 40s who was found unconscious in his detention room at an immigration facility in Ibaraki Prefecture. Reuters reported that the man died of a stroke and had been left lying in the room for hours before being taken to hospital.