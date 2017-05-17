Princess Mako’s fiance-to-be Komuro sociable, once Fujisawa tourism ambassador

Kei Komuro, 25, who is set to be engaged to Princess Mako, 25, had been chosen as a tourism ambassador of Fujisawa, Kanagawa Prefecture, in 2010 and worked for roughly a year to promote the city.

“He was a lively, sociable and kind boy,” said Hiromi Arai of the city’s tourism association, who was involved in the selection of the ambassadors.

According to his profile released at the time by the association, Komuro liked to play the violin, cook and ski, and his dream was to get involved in foreign affairs.

Komuro lives in Yokohama with his mother and grandfather. His father passed away when he was a child, according to his neighbors.

When he was a student at International Christian University, where he met Princess Mako, he worked part time at a cram school and taught English to high school students. “He treated everybody the same way and was popular among students,” said Yasushi Abe, 58, who heads the cram school. “He listened to the students’ worries and tried to come up with solutions together with them.”

A former bank employee, Komuro has been working for a law firm in Tokyo since spring last year and also studies at Hitotsubashi University’s Graduate School of International Corporate Strategy, majoring in business law. He has not qualified as a lawyer.

His superior at the law firm said Komuro called him Tuesday night to apologize for not telling him of the engagement beforehand.