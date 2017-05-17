Education ministry to send advisers to school boards in bid to cut teacher overtime

In a bid to help reduce overtime among teachers, the education ministry will launch a program next month to send advisers to local boards of education.

Experts in operational efficiency and officials of local governments — who have been trying out their own ways to cut extra hours — will be sent as advisers to 20 to 30 education boards upon request, ministry sources said.

Advisers will provide boards of education with tips on how the workload undertaken by teachers can be reduced. Techniques will be compiled into a booklet to be shared with boards of education across the country.

Experts include those familiar with improving work environments and taking advantage of information and communication technology, the sources said.

Local government officials will be dispatched by eight local governments, including two prefectures. Among them are Tokyo’s Suginami Ward, which accepts outside instructors for school club activities, and the city of Shiojiri, Nagano Prefecture, which has the city board of education collect and manage school lunch fees.

Advisers will visit boards of education and schools regularly to find out what can be done and check on how they implement ideas to cut overtime.

In guidelines on operational efficiency compiled in 2015, the ministry laid out such policies as dividing roles between teachers and administrative staff, improving the efficiency of administrative work by using technology and collaborating with communities.

To apply for the program, boards of education need to submit implementation plans on problems they are interested in tackling.

In a ministry survey for the year that ended in March, about 30 percent of public elementary school teachers and some 60 percent of public junior high school teachers were found to have worked beyond 80 hours per month, a threshold used by the labor ministry to judge whether to approve compensation claims for workers who die from overwork.