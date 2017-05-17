Document suggests Abe swayed deal for construction of friend’s school

A document has been found suggesting Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was involved in the government decision to approve the subsidized construction of a new department at a university run by a friend, an opposition lawmaker alleged Wednesday.

Kake Educational Institution was chosen to open a veterinary medicine department in a special strategic zone of Ehime Prefecture. These zones are designated by the government to have looser regulations as part of the Abe administration’s growth strategy.

The claim follows months of scrutiny over the ties between Abe and another private school operator in Osaka, Moritomo Gakuen, which bought a piece of state-owned land at a dramatically reduced price in a murky deal.

The government’s top spokesman, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, denied later Wednesday that there is any truth to the matter when he was asked about the document.

“It is not known who wrote this,” he said. “The government would not provide an answer to such a nonsensical thing.”

Democratic Party lawmaker Yuichiro Tamaki told a Diet committee Wednesday that the document indicates the education ministry was told by the Cabinet Office that the choice for the new department “was heard to have been the prime minister’s wish.”

The Cabinet Office is tasked with making decisions regarding the special zones.

After Kake was selected for the project in a meeting between the central and local governments on the special zone in January, the city assembly of Imabari, which is located within the zone, decided to give the land to build the department to Kake for free and provide ¥9.6 billion ($85.2 million) as a subsidy for building costs.

The city had acquired the land for about ¥3.68 billion.

The new department is planned to be part of the Okayama University of Science, which is run by Kake, whose chairman, Kotaro Kake, is known to be acquainted with Abe.

Asked by Tamaki about the document, education minister Hirokazu Matsuno said only that it “may have been produced” at his ministry. He said he was working to confirm the details.

According to Tamaki, the document also details that negotiations between the ministry and Cabinet Office took place as to the time frame for the opening of the new department.