France Bed unveils robot baby for dementia patients

Japanese furniture maker France Bed Co. said Tuesday that it has developed a robot baby for people with dementia.

The realistic-looking robot cries and laughs like a real baby when its hands and feet are touched.

The product is expected to invigorate patients’ emotional expression and sparks communication, according to the subsidiary of France Bed Holdings Co.

The robot is 47 cm tall and weighs 1.4 g. It will sell for ¥15,984 at stores dealing in nursing care goods from May 25.

The robot was developed based on the concept of diversional therapy, a practice to help animate patients by triggering emotions of amusement and happiness.

In trials of the product, caregivers reported that patients who interacted with the robot became more talkative and smiled more, according to France Bed.